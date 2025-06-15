2027: Moro Distances Self From Political Coalition

Share

Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Comrade Abba Moro, has distanced himself from any political coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Moro, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made this known while presenting his six-year scorecard to his constituents.

He clarified that he is not part of any political coalition, stressing that his position on the matter remains unchanged.

“We stated that if necessary, any political coalition must be driven by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), being the largest opposition party—not by individuals. Let me state unequivocally that I am not in any coalition, and I am not a member of any group promoting such. Those involved are doing so for their own reasons. My position has not changed,” Moro said.

Presenting his performance report, the Senator said he has remained committed to standing in the gap for his people through effective legislative representation and impactful constituency projects.

“In the last six years, we have sponsored several bills and motions, notably the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (Establishment) Bill, the North Central Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, and the Federal College of Agricultural Technology, Opialu-Ojapo (Establishment) Bill—all of which have been assented to by the President.

“We have intervened in critical sectors including health, water, education, rural electrification, roads, bridges, and youth and women empowerment. These achievements are verifiable,” he stated.

The former Minister of Interior also highlighted his infrastructural interventions, listing roads, bridges, healthcare centres, water projects, school buildings, and electrification efforts across the senatorial zone.

Moro pledged not to relent in his efforts, promising to continue providing purposeful leadership and quality representation.

Speaking at the event, the PDP State Chairman, Chief Ezekiel Adaji, commended Senator Moro for justifying the confidence reposed in him by the people. He noted that both the party and the senatorial zone had no regrets electing him in 2019 and 2023.

Also speaking, former APC State Chairman, Comrade Abba Yaro, who represented Zone C APC, praised Senator Moro for being the first politician in the state to unite all political parties under one roof. He described Moro’s achievements as “visible and verifiable” and assured him of continued support from the people.

In his remarks, the Och’Idoma, HRM John Odugbo, represented by the Ad’Otukpo, Samuel Onuh, said Senator Moro has not disappointed the people of Zone C. He urged the senator to remain focused and not be distracted by political noise.

“Our traditional rulers will continue to pray for you and offer their blessings as you serve,” Onuh assured.

