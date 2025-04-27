2027: More Opposition Politicians Will Join APC – Uzodinma

Share

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, on Saturday expressed confidence that more politicians from opposition parties will defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Saturday after a meeting with political stakeholders from Delta State, Governor Uzodinma highlighted the recent wave of defections as evidence of the APC’s growing influence.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, former Governor of the State, Ifeanyi Okowa and several other prominent figures in the state defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

READ ALSO:

“You can see the tide is moving and people are joining, and there will be no end to it. You must have heard that our party in Delta is growing from strength to strength,” Uzodinma said.

“The high point of the state of the party is that Delta is now almost a one-party state.”

The Imo governor, who also chairs the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), emphasized that the APC would deploy its internal structures to manage the integration of both new and old members in Delta State.

“We have to meet to be able to manage this very huge success, to ensure that using the internal mechanisms of our great party, we will receive our new members and leaders,” he stated.

“We will then come together as a family to grow the party and support the government in Delta for the benefit of our people and members of our great party.”

Uzodinma further described the wave of defections as a testament to the growing admiration for the APC-led government across Nigeria.

Share