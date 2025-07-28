2027: More Govs To Defect To APC Soon- Gov Sule

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, on Sunday, hinted that more governors will defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is as he dismisses claims of intimidation and witch-hunt levelled against the party.

Sule who made this known during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, said the APC is actively strategising ahead of the 2027 general election in response to the emergence of a coalition formed by opposition leaders.

When asked to respond to allegations by the ADC that some politicians were hesitant to join the opposition coalition due to persecution by the APC-led government, Governor Sule rejected the claim.

“Yes, we have discussed,” Sule said when asked if APC governors had considered the implications of the new opposition coalition.

“And it is not something, actually, that I will disclose here. You know, as they are planning, we are planning. We are in politics. We’re not just sitting down watching them plan. So as they plan, we plan. And at the end of the day, the better plans will take over.

“We keep getting more and more governors from the PDP joining us. Very soon, you will hear another governor joining us. You hear every day about senators decamping and coming back to the APC. Every day. These are all part of the plans—they’re not happening just by magic.

“I don’t underrate anybody, but the bottom line is, they must find something else to say. Jonathan’s era is completely different from this era. We didn’t see what we’re seeing now during Jonathan’s time. We didn’t go through the challenges we’re facing now during his time.

“The calibre of people that came together to form the APC—ANPP, APGA, ACN, CPC, and even the new PDP—is not the same kind of thing you’re seeing in this new opposition,” he said.