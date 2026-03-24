2027: Mopamuro APC Leaders Back Abejide For Third Term

Political leaders in Mopamuro Local Government Area of Kogi State have thrown their weight behind the member representing Yagba Federal Constituency, Hon. Leke Abejide, for a third term in the House of Representatives, come 2027. The endorsement was after a road rally, organised by African Democratic Congress (ADC) leader in Mopamuro, Hon. Yomi Charles, in collaboration with All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders.

The rally had thousands of supporters from across party lines, including Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo, in attendance. The leaders said the rally was a testament to Abejide’s effective representation and the people’s desire for continuity. “You don’t change a performing player on the field,” the leaders declared.

Mopamuro council chairman, Hon. Demola Bello, who spoke at the event, assured the people of the area that the chairmen of the three local councils that make up Yagba federal constituency – Yagba East, Yagba West and Mopamuro, are united behind Abejide.

Fanwo, on his part, said the people of Mopamuro are solidly behind Abejide’s third term bid, dismissing opponents as mere contestants in a “contestation of will” that Abejide will win. Fanwo emphasised that Abejide’s party affiliation is irrelevant given his proven track record. “We come in peace, but we mean business.

When somebody is a performer, his party does not matter. Abejide has built a generation that is now coming out,” Fanwo said, highlighting the impact of the lawmakers’s efforts. He urged supporters to show solidarity with Abejide, citing his achievements, including paying of WAEC fees for students since 2017 and touching every home in Yagba Federal Constituency. He also appealed to opponents to join forces, saying: “We are their brothers, we are their blood. Don’t give your money to political contractors.”

Assuring Abejide of APC’s support in Mopamuro, Fanwo said: “We are winning this local government for Abejide, and he will be welcomed into APC soon. The Mopamuro people have spoken: 100 per cent for Abejide, come 2027, by God’s grace,” he said. The ADC leader in Mopamuro, Charles, also declared his support for Abejide’s reelection, citing his performance. He announced that he and his team are joining APC to back Abejide. “It’s not about politics or party; it’s about performance.

We want progress, not rotation. Abejide is the best candidate. It’s about performance and continuity,” he emphasized Charles thanked supporters and community leaders for their backing and support for Abejide, promising 100 per cent delivery in Mopamuro. A party leader in the area, Amb. Samuel Esanuaje, described Abejide is a household name because of his impactful projects. He highlighted Abejide’s mega water project, which has solved water scarcity issues in his ward in Amuro.

He also cited Abejide’s support for education, farming, empowerment and cooperatives, urging the people of the area to re-elect him as that will enable him to attract more development to Mopamuro and Yagba. “Abejide is growing and performing well. It’s just normal to retain somebody who is growing and performing well.

Let’s give him our votes, and we’ll have the right to demand our share of development,” Esanuaje said. Another speaker at the event, Hon. Kunle Abogun praised Abejide’s capacity and performance. The the 1,000-man march which began at Odole community, Mopa, traversed major streets in Mopa and Amuro, and ended in Ijagbe community.