2027: Mission To Rescue Nigeria Collective One – Mark

Senator David Mark, National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has called on opposition parties to unite in order to rescue Nigeria from what he described as the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mark spoke on Tuesday at the presentation of the book “The Loyalist”, authored by ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, urging all opposition forces to come together to reshape the nation.

He praised Abdullahi for his commitment to Nigeria’s progress, noting that, unlike many who pursue personal gains, Abdullahi “is a committed Nigerian, very patriotic… straightforward, who has paid his dues and done his best.”

Addressing rumors about the 2010 Doctrine of Necessity, which made Dr. Goodluck Jonathan acting President, Mark clarified that the decision was entirely the responsibility of the Senate at the time. “It had nothing to do with Kwara State or anyone from Kwara State. It was the sole responsibility of the Senators of that period,” he emphasized.

Abdullahi, however, acknowledged that while Nigerians are eager to vote out the APC in 2027, the opposition remains divided. “We are not coming together enough. Nigerians see different enclaves and entities. They see competition rather than cooperation,” he said.

He appealed for unity, urging opposition parties to channel their energy into the ADC. “Let them know there is only one party, and our mission is bigger than any individual ambition. This is my appeal, and if this gathering achieves only that, Alhamdulillah,” Abdullahi concluded.