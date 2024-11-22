2027: Middle Belt Youths Endorses Seyi Tinubu For Lagos Governor

Share

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Lagos State branch of the Middle Belt Youths has publicly endorsed Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu to run for the position of the Executive Governor of the state.

The group made this call at a press conference held in Lagos on Thursday.

Dr Stanley Augustine Kavwam, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Middle-Belt Forum, and Capt. Brent Kane, National Youth Leader, highlighted Seyi Tinubu’s detribalized and inclusive nature.

They, however, described Seyi Tinubu as a unifier capable of advancing Lagos’ development while protecting the interests of diverse groups within the state.

The group praised his efforts toward youth empowerment, national integration, and humanitarian responses.

The group further cited his swift intervention during the Borno flood crisis as an example of his leadership.

They also emphasized his connections across Nigeria, including his roots in the southeast through his marriage, as evidence of his capacity to lead Lagos in a multicultural environment.

The Middle Belt Youths called on Seyi Tinubu to heed their call, declaring that the time for his leadership is “now or never.”

