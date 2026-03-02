2027: Merger Negotiations With Kwankwasoled Group On Our Behalf Void –NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has warned political parties against alleged merger negotiations involving its 2023 presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and his Kwankwasiya Movement ahead of the 2027 elections, insisting that they are not members of the party.

The party’s Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), Dr Boniface Aniebonam made this known yesterday in a statement in Lagos.

Aniebonam stated that while he held no grudges against Kwankwaso and members of his Kwankwasiya Movement, including Elder Buba Galadimma, who were expelled from its fold, “it is pertinent to stop merging parties from mistakes of assuming they were dealing with the NNPP.

“While we watch situations unfold and ongoing merger talks, we are not interested in mergers of any sort to fight personal differences or scores. “NNPP is open to strategic alliance with any of our sister political parties that is meaningful and mutually beneficial to both parties.

“Negotiating with people who do not speak for the NNPP will not be meaningful for those involved. “Dr Ahmed Ajuji and entire defunct NWC have been expelled from NNPP, and ratified by the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja.

“Those who claim to be negotiating merger talks have not even touched or sighted the original certificate of registration of NNPP. “One begins to wonder the certificate they will present or surrender for merger realisation.

“The NNPP does not also have any issues with Kwankwaso and his kwankwasiya movement joining a party of their choice, we are only advising that they do not have the capacity and necessary qualification to negotiate on our behalf.”

He urged members of the party nationwide to remain calm and pray for those who betrayed its kindness in their time of difficulties in 2022 when they joined the NNPP.

“As the founder of NNPP, I have no grudges against anyone other than to appreciate Kwankwaso for adding value to the upliftment of our great party. “Kwankwaso and Galadima have played their part to the greatness of NNPP; others are human shortcomings and we wish them well in their future engagements.

“For the original members of NNPP who are blaming us for being unnecessarily lenient at the time of engaging Kwankwaso and Galadimma, without precautionary measures, we are very sorry about it.