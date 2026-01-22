2027: Media Practitioners Urged To Ensure Balanced Reporting

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, media practitioners have been urged to uphold balanced reportage and carefully control narratives to prevent tension and maintain peace.

The charge was given by Engineer Olufemi Sanni, Chairman of Flow FM Radio Station, Ilorin, during a courtesy visit from the newly elected executive committee of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara Council, led by Comrade Biola Azeez.

“Our job is to make sure we balance our stories. We should be able to control the narrative. No matter how biased we are, we should never overheat the polity. We need to create a narrative that calms nerves,” Sanni said.

The media veteran stressed that journalists have a responsibility to guide the youth and ensure that future generations inherit a peaceful society.

He also highlighted the growth of Flow FM, noting that it was initially the 16th-ranked radio station in the state but has now climbed to number 4, crediting the station’s focus on English-language programming and a commitment to quality content.

Sanni called for synergy among media practitioners and reaffirmed his support for the mainstream media as a tool for national development and stability.

Speaking earlier, Comrade Biola Azeez emphasized that the visit was meant to foster peace, strengthen relationships, and lay the groundwork for future partnerships between media stakeholders in Kwara State.

“Nigeria remains our home, and it is our responsibility as journalists to ensure accurate, balanced, and responsible reporting,” he added.