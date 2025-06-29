2027: Mbah Speaks On Defection Plan Amid PDP Crisis

The Governor of Enugu State, Dr Peter Mbah, has firmly denied widespread speculation that he is planning to dump the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Reaffirming his unwavering loyalty to the party and its ideals, Governor Mbah offered insights into his administration’s focus on development, political direction, and the future of party politics in the state.

Governor Mbah made this clarification on Saturday at an interactive session with members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) held in the state.

While acknowledging internal challenges facing the PDP at both state and national levels, Mbah expressed confidence that the party would overcome its hurdles and reposition itself as a viable force in Nigeria’s democratic process.

“I am still in the PDP. As you can see, the flag behind me is that of the PDP,” Mbah stated pointedly, dispelling rumours of an imminent defection.

“Yes, PDP has its challenges, but it’s not the only one. The issues Nigeria faces go beyond party lines. PDP will resolve its internal crises and bounce back stronger,” he assured.

READ ALSO:

Governor Mbah also addressed the concept of independent candidacy, clarifying that the Nigerian Constitution currently does not permit individuals to contest elections without party affiliation. He emphasised the continued relevance of party politics in the democratic system.

“The constitution does not recognise independent candidacy. So, you must still engage with political structures—you cannot completely detach yourself from politics,” he explained.

The governor reiterated his commitment to the people of Enugu State, stating that his administration remains focused on delivering good governance, regardless of political distractions.

“For us in Enugu, the goal is service. At the end of the day, it’s the people who will decide—either to renew our mandate or vote us out.”

In a significant political development, Governor Mbah revealed that his major opponent in the 2023 Enugu Governorship election, Mr. Chijioke Edeoga, had returned to the PDP. He praised the move as a step toward unity and progress in the state.

“Chijioke Edeoga has come back to the PDP. We’re now working together to move Enugu State forward,” Mbah disclosed.

The governor’s remarks come amid intensified political realignments across the country as parties prepare for future elections and reassess internal cohesion.