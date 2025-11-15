2027: Matawalle’s Courage Rekindles Hope For APC, Zamfara People – Group

The Amalgamated Association of Fruits, Food Items, and Beverages has commended the visit of former Governor of Zamfara State and Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle.

According to Group Chairman of the group, Malam Hamisu Lawal ‘Yankuzo, the two-day visit restored normalcy and boosted business transactions in the state.

‘Yankuzo made this remarks while addressing supporters in Gusau, highlighting the stark contrast between the Minister’s administration and the present Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership.

He noted that the Minister’s accessibility and the improved security situation during the visit were particularly noteworthy.

The group chairman stated that businesses had recorded significant improvements, with traders resuming normal operations and even outsourcing commodities from nearby markets.

Consequently, prices had dropped, and patronage had increased.

‘Yankuzo appealed for Matawalle’s return as Governor, citing his acceptance among the people, effective leadership, and potential to restore good governance and improve the well-being of Zamfara State citizens.

The group, popularly known as “Tsayi da Kafafunsu,” pledged to support Matawalle’s potential re-election bid.