2027: Massive Defection Awaits PDP In S’South – Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Saturday predicted a mass defection from the opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) across the South-South geopolitical zone ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Okpebholo made this remark during a special reception held in his honour at Ewatto, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo State, following his recent victory at the election petition tribunal.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Edo for their support, prayers, and trust in his leadership, the Governor assured that the State would witness significant progress and development under his administration.

“The people of Edo State will not regret voting for me as their Governor. I am happy today to be in a winning party, a party that was once rejected but is now the party everyone wants to join. The APC has come to stay, as it is the party at the center,” he said.

“Very soon, there will be a lot of defections into the APC. People will cross over from the PDP, LP, and other opposition parties, and that will mark the beginning of the South-South aligning with the reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He described himself as a “son of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” and said he carried “uncommon grace and transformation,” which he was already using to develop Edo State.

“Words that come out of my mouth are prophetic, and I am using these words to develop Edo State. My administration is working to ensure motorable roads and reduce travel time for our people,” he said, adding that the development efforts would also benefit neighbouring States.

“Our region must speak with one voice as we approach 2027,” he emphasized.

Reflecting on his political journey, Okpebholo noted: “It is not easy to run two elections in one year and win both. I give God the glory.

“I’m not the talking type and was never interested in politics, but my desire to develop Edo State drove me into it.”

He recalled that in 2021, the APC struggled to find a candidate from Esan to contest for Senate, as many preferred to run under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His decision to run came in 2022 after being persuaded by concerned stakeholders.

The Governor also shared a personal story that shaped his commitment to providing clean water across the State.

“I lost a beloved sister due to bad water, and I vowed to ensure good water is available across Edo.

“Our development efforts will not just focus on roads, schools, and healthcare, but also on providing clean drinking water for all,” he said.

As part of the event, Governor Okpebholo and his entourage visited the palace of the Onojie of Ewatto, HRH Osagie Sylvanus Ikhumen I, where he was warmly received by the monarch and other traditional rulers from Edo Central.

He also inspected the Chief Lee Ikpea Medical Center in Idumuiyase, Ewatto, where he was taken on a tour of the facility, which is still under construction by its donor, Lemon Ikpea.

