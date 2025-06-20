2027: Mark, Amaechi, Others Float Political Association

Share

National Opposition Coalition Group (NOCG) has finally decided to float a new political platform to contest the 2027 general election.

The association, All Democratic Alliance (ADA) was formally endorsed at a meeting of the group in Abuja on Thursday.

Members of the group are not immediately known, apart from former President of the Senate, David Mark, former Rivers State governor Chibuike Amaechi and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s former aide, Dr. Umar Ardo.

The group had at a meeting on May 6, presided over by Mark, set up 15-member committee with the mandate to form an association for the purpose of applying to the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC) for registration as a political party.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that some series of meetings were held thereafter, and subcommittees constituted, which submitted reports to the group.

At the meeting on Thursday, the group passed a resolution adopting ADA as the name of the new association.

In a statement signed by Amaechi and Ardo, an interim leadership, comprising Chief Akin A. Ricketts as Protem Chairman and Abdullahi Musa Elayo,

Protem National Secretary, was constituted.

It also approved the logo, slogan and motto of the association, as well its manifesto and constitution.

The interim leadership was mandated to facilitate the registration of the association with INEC, as well as to secure a befitting office accommodation.

“And when successful, open a bank account for the party for financial

transactions,” the statement added.

It was not immediately known if former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Mr. Peter Obi, and other coalition members, are working with the group.

The coalition led by Atiku and Obi, had reportedly adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC) as platform to contest the 2027 general elections.

The parties are expected to sign the agreement before the end of this month.

