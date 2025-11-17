Abubakar Malami, the former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, has officially declared his intention to run for the 2027 governorship election in Kebbi State.

This is as the former Minister pledged to address insecurity and transform the state’s struggling agricultural economy if given the mandate by the people of the state.

Malami made this announcement on Monday, November 17, in an interview with DCL Hausa, where he expressed confidence in the strength of his political support across the state.

“INEC guidelines don’t permit mobilisation yet, but when the time comes, you will see that the people of Kebbi are with us. I have agreed to contest, and there is no retreat. God willing, we are going to win. We won’t disappoint those who believe in us,” he said.

The former AGF criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing the party of worsening conditions in the North and leaving farmers at the mercy of insecurity.

Speaking further, Malami decried that bandit attacks had driven many farmers from their land, severely affecting food production.

“Today, rice mills that operated for two decades have shut down because of bad policies that favour foreign companies,” Malami said, faulting both state and federal governments for what he described as “negligence and policy failure.”

He explained that his ambition is motivated by a desire to “salvage Kebbi State,” restore security, rebuild the agricultural sector and defend the welfare of residents, insisting that his campaign is “not for personal gain but a rescue mission.”

In July, Malami resigned from the All Progressives Congress and joined the African Democratic Congress.

He revealed that his decision followed “wide consultations and deep personal reflection”.

He also explained that it was not driven by personal ambition or anger, but by “love for our nation and concern for the hardship our people are facing daily.