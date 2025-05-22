2027: Makinde’s Presidential Posters Flood Kano

Share

The ancient city of Kano has been awash with presidential campaign posters of Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The posters, bearing inscriptions such as “Makinde is the Messiah Nigeria Awaits – Let’s Unite Behind Him for a Better Nation”, have taken over strategic roads, roundabouts, flyovers, and commercial centers across the city.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Nigeria Youths Awareness Group (NYAG) Makinde 2027, appears to be the beginning of an aggressive campaign to build national support for Governor Makinde’s rumored presidential ambition.

Addressing journalists in Kano on Wednesday, the National Secretary of the group, Alhaji Lawal Abdullahi, said the current political landscape indicates that only a leader like Governor Seyi Makinde can move Nigeria forward in 2027.

“We have met as various youth and political interest groups and agreed to unite under one banner—Makinde 2027. We are a moving train, and nothing will stop us until we achieve our goal of making Seyi Makinde Nigeria’s next President,” Abdullahi declared.

On Thursday, the group followed through with its promise as posters flooded major locations, including Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Murtala Mohammed Way, Ahmadu Bello Road, Wapa Bureau De Change area, Triumph Circle, and the city center. Others were placed at the Dangi flyover and the bustling Kwari textile market, the largest in West Africa, drawing the attention of traders and residents alike.

The posters, branded with slogans such as “His Excellency Engr. Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde for President, Federal Republic of Nigeria,” were seen by many as a bold statement of intent.

Residents in Kano expressed mixed reactions. Alhaji Ibrahim Usman remarked, “There is nothing wrong if Governor Makinde decides to run. Every Nigerian has the right to contest.” Another resident, Alhaji Abba Muhammadu, added, “Let him declare officially. I’ve heard he has done well in Oyo State, and people will accept him.”

Mr. John Ezekiel, who saw the posters at the airport roundabout, said, “We’re waiting for all interested candidates to declare. In 2027, it will be up to Nigerians to choose who leads them.”

In a follow-up interview, Alhaji Abdullahi emphasized the scale of the campaign, revealing plans to extend the poster blitz across Northern Nigeria.

“Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Borno, Yobe, and Gombe will explode for Seyi Makinde next week, God willing. Other states will follow. Our movement will take over Northern Nigeria for Seyi Makinde before heading to the South,” he said.

He concluded by praising the Oyo governor’s track record: “We have followed his achievements and discovered that he is a focused, people-oriented administrator. Governor Makinde is the kind of leader Nigeria needs now.”

While Governor Makinde is yet to formally declare interest in the 2027 presidential race, the growing momentum around his name suggests he may be one of the candidates to watch.

