2027: Makinde’s Leadership Qualities Qualifies Him For Presidential Candidate – Mustapha

Former Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State and current Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Political Affairs, Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, has declared that Governor Makinde’s bravery and leadership qualities make him the most suitable presidential candidate from the South-West ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mustapha made this assertion in a statement issued in Ibadan on Thursday to commemorate the sixth anniversary of Makinde’s administration. He expressed confidence in the PDP’s ability to reclaim power at the federal level despite current internal challenges.

He described Governor Makinde’s achievements in Oyo State and contributions to national development as unparalleled, urging Nigerians to prioritize leaders who genuinely care about the people over those who perpetuate hardship.

“Makinde has distinguished himself as a brave leader with uncommon leadership traits. Apart from the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, no other politician in Yorubaland has demonstrated such vision and commitment to grassroots development like Governor Makinde,” Mustapha said.

He praised the governor’s performance across key sectors including urban renewal, education, healthcare, and infrastructure. He also lauded his focus on agriculture, workers’ welfare, employment generation, and care for vulnerable groups since assuming office in 2019.

“Governor Makinde has made significant strides in transforming Oyo State. From urban renewal and education to health and infrastructure, his administration has impacted lives positively. His focus on agro-economy and welfare of the elderly and neglected populations stands out,” Mustapha added.

He called on Governor Makinde to begin preparing for a presidential run, saying Nigerians are eagerly awaiting his leadership at the national level.

“Come rain or shine, we remain loyal to Governor Seyi Makinde. We urge him to begin strategic preparations for 2027 because Nigerians are ready for him,” he said.

Mustapha also commended the efforts of PDP national leaders, including Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum, Deputy National Chairman (South) Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, and Chief Bode George, for their continued efforts in fostering unity within the party.

