2027: Makinde, Wike’s PDP Factions Begin Reconciliation Talks

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faction loyal to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, led by Kabiru Turaki, yesterday confirmed reconciliation talks with the faction loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to save the party from collapse.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja yesterday, Turaki said his faction had discussions with the rival faction to ease tensions and steady the opposition party ahead of the 2027 general election. According to him, the reconciliation talks are “yielding some results”.

He said: “I can unequivocally confirm that, as of today, leaders on both sides have broken the ice and are exploring various pathways towards a lasting resolution. “We urge our supporters across the board to immediately de-escalate high-tempered communications and actions, so as not to jeopardise the ongoing peace efforts.”

Turaki added: “Even with talks underway, the legal fight is far from over. Cases remain active in several courts, including the Court of Appeal, a reminder of how deep the divisions run. Still, the party signalled it is ready to abandon that route entirely if a political deal is reached. “As soon as we reach agreeable terms, we will willingly withdraw all cases, whether at the Federal High Court, Court of Appeal, Supreme Court, or elsewhere, to give peace a chance.”

Turaki assured aspirants who wish to contest the 2027 general election that the PDP would field candidates for all elective offices. He passed a vote of confidence of the National Working Committee (NWC) in Governors Bala Mohammed and Makinde for their resilience and steadfast leadership in the face of recent challenges.

Turaki said: “The PDP is alive and will participate in the forthcoming elections, offering a credible platform for robust political contests at all levels, so that power may truly return to the people.”