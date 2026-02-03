2027: Makinde Vows To Protect PDP From ‘Vagabonds’

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has declared that he will not allow what he described as “vagabonds” to hijack the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state or undermine its chances of retaining power.

The governor made the declaration on Tuesday while addressing party leaders and members at the newly built Oyo State PDP Secretariat, located in the Oke Ado area of Ibadan.

During a gathering attended by key stakeholders from across the state, the governor said his administration and loyal members of the party would resist any attempt by disgruntled elements to destabilise the PDP for selfish interests or pave the way for another political party to take over power in Oyo State.

Speaking emphatically, the governor reflected on past political alliances, admitting that he once worked closely with some of the individuals now opposing the party, but noted that he has since distanced himself from them.

“In Yorubaland, we say that if you see a house or compound that is peaceful, it is because the vagabond in that house has not yet grown up. The vagabonds in PDP grew up in 2015 and had their time. For about 10 years, a decade, they practised their vagabondism in the PDP. But they were expelled in November 2025. So, there are no more vagabonds in the PDP,” he added.

The governor further remarked that although he once associated closely with those now working against the party, he had since had a change of heart, saying, “I once dined and wined with them. I even puked with them, but I have repented,” he said.

Makinde emphasised that the PDP remains the authentic platform for progressive governance in Oyo State, stressing that internal disputes and distractions would not be allowed to derail the party’s focus on delivering good governance to the people.

He also expressed confidence in the judiciary over ongoing legal battles involving the party, stating that justice would ultimately prevail. “I believe strongly in the judiciary. At the end of the day, justice will be done, and the PDP will get justice,” the governor said.