The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State on Tuesday formally unveiled its newly built state secretariat in Ibadan, in a show of renewed unity, internal discipline and strategic positioning ahead of future electoral contests.

The commissioning ceremony, held at Molete–Oke Ado Road, Ibadan, attracted top-ranking party leaders, including Governor Seyi Makinde, leading governorship aspirant Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), state executives, elders, and party faithful from across the state.

The edifice, donated by Governor Makinde, was described by party leaders as a major institutional investment aimed at strengthening the PDP’s organisational capacity and internal cohesion in Oyo State.

Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of the event, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo described the commissioning as “a symbolic rebirth” of the PDP in the state, noting that a strong party structure remains the backbone of democratic success.

“This secretariat represents more than bricks and mortar. It is a statement of commitment to party unity, internal democracy and grassroots mobilisation,” Ajadi said. “When a party is organised and disciplined, it becomes easier to deliver good governance and earn the trust of the people.”

Ajadi, a leading gubernatorial aspirant under the PDP, commended Governor Makinde for what he described as “practical leadership that prioritises party stability over personal interest,” adding that the development would further energise members at the ward, local government and state levels.

Earlier in his address, Governor Seyi Makinde declared that the PDP in Oyo State had undergone a complete repositioning, stressing that internal indiscipline no longer had a place in the party.

According to the governor, “there are no more vagabonds in the PDP,” a statement he said reflected the party’s resolve to operate with clarity of purpose, loyalty and collective responsibility.

Makinde explained that since November 2025, the party had taken decisive steps to deal with elements undermining its unity, noting that the PDP was now focused on consolidation and service delivery.

“This building symbolises a new chapter for our party in Oyo State,” the governor said. “It is about unity, discipline and sustaining the confidence the people of Oyo State have placed in us.”

The governor also announced that the secretariat had been named after the late Alhaji Omokunmi Mustapha, a former chairman of the Oyo State PDP, who led the party during its historic victory in the 2019 general elections.

Makinde described Mustapha as a loyal party man whose contributions to the PDP’s resurgence in the state deserved permanent recognition.

“He was instrumental to our return to power. Naming this secretariat after him is our way of immortalising his sacrifice and commitment to the party,” the governor added.

In a pointed political remark, Makinde reacted to recent comments reportedly made by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, regarding PDP affairs in Oyo State, asserting that the party’s structure and leadership in the state remain firmly under the control of duly elected officials.

“The PDP in Oyo State is mature enough to manage its own affairs,” Makinde said, insisting that decisions concerning the party would continue to reflect the will of its members within the state.

Performing the commissioning, PDP National Chairman, Dr Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), praised the Oyo State chapter for what he described as exemplary organisation and loyalty to the party’s ideals.

Turaki noted that strong state chapters form the foundation of a vibrant national party, urging members to maintain unity as the PDP works to reposition itself nationally.

Party leaders and stakeholders at the event described the new secretariat as a rallying point for reconciliation, strategic planning and grassroots engagement, expressing optimism that the development would further strengthen the PDP’s dominance in Oyo State.

As the ceremony drew to a close, supporters hailed the gathering as a clear signal that the PDP in Oyo State is closing ranks, consolidating its structures and preparing for future political battles with renewed confidence.