2027: Make Your Campaigns Issue-Based, Oladele Tells Ogun Guber Aspirants

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State and former Acting Chairman of the Federal Character Commission representing Ogun State, Hon. Kayode Oladele, has asked politicians and governorship aspirants to make their campaign issues-based.

Oladele stated this, while backing the recent call by public affairs commentator and politician, Mr Segun Showunmi, urging governorship aspirants in the state to refrain from attacking Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola Yayi.

According to Oladele, Showunmi’s intervention is timely and reflective of the need to elevate the tone of political discourse in Ogun State as political activities ahead of the 2027 governorship election begin to gather momentum.

Showunmi had earlier cautioned aspirants and political actors to focus their campaigns on ideas, policies, and programmes rather than resorting to personal attacks against Senator Adeola.

Reacting to the statement in Abuja, Oladele said political competition should not degenerate into hostility or character assassination, stressing that democracy is best served when campaigns are conducted around issues that directly affect the lives of the people.

According to him, the people of Ogun State are more interested in leadership capacity, development plans and the vision aspirants have for the future of the state than in unnecessary political mudslinging.

He noted that Senator Adeola’s record of public service and grassroots engagement across Ogun State has already positioned him as a prominent political figure whose contributions to community development and empowerment programmes are widely acknowledged.

Oladele said while political contestation remains a normal and healthy part of democratic practice, it must be conducted with civility, maturity, and mutual respect.

He commended Showunmi for what he described as a statesmanlike reminder to political actors that elections should be contests of ideas and leadership competence rather than platforms for personal attacks.

“As political activities gradually intensify ahead of the 2027 elections, aspirants and their supporters must recognise that the unity of Ogun State and the stability of its political environment are far more important than temporary political advantages,” Oladele said.

He urged political stakeholders across party lines to maintain decorum and focus on presenting credible visions capable of advancing the development of Ogun State.

Oladele added that the people of Ogun State are politically discerning and will ultimately support leaders who demonstrate maturity, capacity, and a genuine commitment to the progress, unity, and collective prosperity of the state.