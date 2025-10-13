2027: Make Prosecuting Electoral Crimes Top Priority, SERAP Tells Amupitan

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) yesterday asked the newly nominated Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Joash Amupitan, to “prioritise and ensure the effective prosecution of politicians and their sponsors who are suspected to be responsible for electoral offences, including violence, bribery, votebuying, conspiracy, and undue influence during the general elections and off-cycle elections since 2015.”

SERAP made the call in a letter signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, according to a statement yesterday.

The letter dated October 11 reads: “Impunity for past electoral offences is a major barrier to free and fair elections in Nigeria.

“Mr Amupitan must demonstrate that INEC under his watch would not tolerate electoral offences in the country’s elections.

“Unless the legacy of impunity for these grave electoral offences is combated and perpetrators, especially high-ranking politicians and their sponsors are effectively prosecuted and voters provided with access to justice, those contemplating electoral crimes will feel unconstrained in future elections.”