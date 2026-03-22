As Nigeria goes into another round of elections in 2027, Great Joshua MacIver has declared his total support for the reelection bid of President Bola Tinubu, declaring that Tinubu’s re-election project is non-negotiable.

MacIver, who was an APC deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 general elections in Bayelsa State, In a statement on Saturday titled, “Bayelsa APC Congresses Going Forward, A Call To Look Inwards,” he warned APC leaders in the state to look inward and take note of certain factors which may hinder their victory.

According to him, such noticeable pitfalls include the imbalance in the united front allegedly being put up by the State Governor, Douye Diri, among various political blocs in the state.

The statement reads in part: “First, before His Excellency, Douye Diri, joined the APC in the state, there were clearly two political blocs that made up the party, with an approximate population ratio of the blocs standing at 95 per cent to 5 per cent.”

“After the entrance of His Excellency, Douye Diri, only the smaller bloc is being carried along in the affairs of the party, leaving the greater percentage to their fate, and this situation has the potential to build anger and dissatisfaction in our dear party.

“The consequence of this has been the high level defection we have witnessed in the party recently, and we believe more may likely follow, if we do not put our house in order.