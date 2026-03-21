2027: MacIver Declares Support For President Tinubu

…As Fear Of Implosion Hangs On

As Nigeria goes into another round of elections in 2027, Great Joshua MacIver has declared his total support for the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu, declaring that Tinubu’s re-election project is non-negotiable.

MacIver, who was an APC Deputy Governorship Candidate in the 2023 general elections in Bayelsa State, in a statement on Saturday titled ” Bayelsa APC Congresses Going Forward, A Call To Look Inwards” and made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, warned APC leaders in the state to “look inward and take note of certain factors which may hinder or cut short our victory.”

According to him, such noticeable pitfalls include the imbalance in the united front allegedly being put up by the State Governor, Douye Diri, among various political blocs in the state.

The statement reads: “First, before His Excellency, Douye Diri, joined the APC in the state, there were clearly two political blocs that made up the party, with an approximate population ratio of the blocs standing at 95% to 5%.”

“After the entrance of His Excellency, Douye Diri, only the smaller bloc is being carried along in the affairs of the party, leaving the greater percentage to their fate, and this situation has the potential to build anger and dissatisfaction in our dear party.

” The consequence of this has been the high level defection we have witnessed in the party recently and we believe more may likely follow, if we do not put our house in order.

” If we do not pull together as a party, we may witness a situation where we will lose key stakeholders, especially after the State and National Assembly Primaries as well as the Gubernatorial Primaries.

“Finally, while it is very clear that we are the party to beat in the 2027 elections and that our loyalty to Mr President is non-negotiable, we must make haste to say that we cannot afford to create situations or loopholes in our unity which will be exploited by other political interests in the state. We cannot afford to under-rate anyone.

“Our core interest remains the re-election of Mr President, a project to which we have committed our all.

“We also pledge our total loyalty to the party, as we have no alternative to the APC. However, our concern is that we must, as a party, look inwards and ensure that we do not create loopholes that can impede our common goal.”

Great Joshua MacIver, however, congratulated the newly elected State Executives of the APC in Bayelsà State led by Hon. Warman Ogoriba, saying “their emergence is welcomed at this critical time in our national history.”