2027: LP Zones Presidential Ticket To South

As the battle for the 2027 general elections draws closer, the Labour Party (LP) on Tuesday officially zoned its 2027 presidential ticket to the southern region of the country.

The Interim National Chairman of the party, Nenadi Usman, confirmed the development in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on March 24.

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According to her, “We have one certain decision that we have taken, and that is that we will certainly not field any aspirant from northern Nigeria.

“We have zoned the position to Southern Nigeria. So if any northerner comes now to want to contest elections, we certainly will not accept that.”

Details later…