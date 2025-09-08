2027: LP Speaks On Denying Peter Obi Presidential Ticket

As the 2027 Presidential election draws closer, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Abayomi Arabambi, has said its 203 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, will be denied a ticket in 2027.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Monday, Arabambi disclosed that the party can exist without Obi.

He said, “We are going to do our 2027 without Peter Obi; he will not have our ticket.”

Arabambi also accused the LP’s acting National Chairperson, Nenadi Usman and activist, Aisha Yesufu, of conniving with Obi, calling on the former Governor of Anambra State to announce his exit from the party.

He said, “Our plan is to get rid of these elements- people who are just an epitome of political extremism. We don’t want them in the Labour Party.

“Now that they said they are going to ADC, we wish them well. Obi has one leg in the Labour Party, one leg in the PDP, and one leg in the ADC.

“If he believes he has that proficiency on his own to have seven million votes in the 2027 general elections, we advise him to pronounce his departure from the Labour Party.

“The momentum in 2023 was not because of Peter Obi, but because of EndSARS. Obi was just a man who came to whip as a result of Nigeria’s tiredness of the scandalous administration of Buhari during the EndSARS.

“He only found the Labour Party as that vehicle that can provide that change, and he was just opportuned to be the head.”