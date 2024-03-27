2027: LP Reserves Tickets For Obi, Otti

The Labour Party (LP) has recommended that its 2027 presidential ticket should be reserved for the national leader, Mr Peter Obi, “based on (his) antecedents before, during and after the 2023 general elections.”

The party, which held its national convention in Nnewi, Anambra State on Wednesday, also passed a vote of confidence on the Abia State governor Dr. Alex Otti, and recommended that its ticket for Abia State in the 2027 gubernatorial election should be reserved for him.

The Labour Party convention had generated a lot of controversies. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the party’s caucus in the House of Representatives, called for its postponement.

Also, details of the convention, including the committee organising it, aspirants to various positions, the delegates and the venue, were shrouded in secrecy.

The convention was first scheduled to be held in Umuahi, Abia State, but was hurriedly shifted to Nnewi. No reason was given for the last-minute change of venue.

The NLC was reportedly absent at the convention, but a communiqué issued later by Julius Abure and Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, who were both returned as National Chairman and National Secretary, said Obi, the deputy governor Abia State, Senators, House of Representatives and state House of Assembly members elected on the party’s platform, as well as leaders of Trade Union Congress (TUC), were present at the convention.

The communiqué said the convention approved the audited financial report of the party for the 2022 to 2023 financial years.

“Also, the Convention in session approved the 2024 annual budget presented,” the communiqué.

The former National Treasurer Ms Oluchi Opera had accused Abure of mismanaging the party’s finances, and Obi who had rendered account of the party’s presidential campaign, called for a forensic audit of the LP’s account.

It is not yet known if such has been done. The convention, according to the communiqué, expressed optimism and the bright future of the party and appreciated all groups that supported it in the 2023 general election.

“Now that elections are over, the convention in session encourages all groups to collapse their structures at the ward, local, and national levels into the already existing structure of the party,” it added.

The party decried the economic and security situation in Nigeria, and regretted that after the 2023 general election, “the security situation in the country has not improved as there is a geometrical increase in numbers of lives lost.”

It stated that the economy has worsened as the standard and condition of living of the Nigerians have continued to deteriorate.

“Inflation is skyrocketing, unemployment rate is high, this has led to massive hunger and poverty in the land. This is a result of the continuous devaluation of the currency and increase in petroleum product prices,” the party noted.

Labour Party called on President Bola Tonubu to quickly take drastic and proactive steps to save the economy from total collapse and put it on the path of growth and development.

It expressed concern at the renewed insecurity in the country especially in Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, and other states, and called for the restructuring of the security architecture to meet with the current security challenges facing the nation.

“The convention advocated for decentralisation of the Nigerian Police Force to pave the way for regional, state, local and community policing,” it added.

Almost all the former national officers were returned or elevated to a higher position, but Deputy National Chairmanship positions reserved for the NLC and TUC were left vacant.