2027: LP Reserves Tickets For Obi, Otti

The Labour Party (LP) has recommended that its 2027 presidential ticket be reserved for Peter Obi “based on (his) antecedents before, during and after the 2023 general election”. At its national convention in Nnewi, Anambra State, on Wednesday, the crisis-ridden opposition party also passed a vote of confidence in the Abia State Governor Alex Otti and recommended that its ticket for the 2027 governorship poll be reserved for him. Meanwhile, at the controversial convention, Julius Abure was re-elected as national Chairman, with Umar Ibrahim retaining his position as National Secretary.

The former National Treasurer Ms Oluchi Opera had accused Abure of mismanaging the party’s finances, and Obi who had rendered account of the party’s presidential campaign, called for forensic audit of the LP’s account. It is not yet known if such has been done. The convention, according to the communiqué at the end of the event, expressed optimism and the bright future of the party and appreciated all groups that supported it in the 2023 general election.

“Now that elections are over, the convention in session encourages all groups to collapse their structures at the ward, local, and national levels into the already existing structure of the party,” it added. The party decried the economic and security situation in Nigeria, and regretted that after the 2023 general election, “the security situation in the country has not improved as there is a geometrical increase in numbers of lives lost”. It stated that the economy has worsened as the standard and condition of living of the Nigerians have continued to deteriorate. “Inflation is sky rocketing, unemployment rate is high, this has led to massive hunger and poverty in the land.”