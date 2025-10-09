2027: LP Reps Caucus Chides Kalu Over Plan To Oust Otti

The Abia State caucus of the Labour Party (LP), in the House Representatives, has tackled the Deputy Speaker of the House, Dr Benjamin Kalu, over a claim that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) would remove Alex Otti as Governor in the 2027 gubernatorial election.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Wednesday, October 8, by the leader of the caucus, Ginger Onwusibe Obinna in Abuja.

Obinna urged all Abians, young and old, market women, traders, party members, professionals, and elites, irrespective of political affiliation, to unite and support what they describe as “The transformational work” of Otti and reject every attempt by individuals to move the state backwards for personal gain.

READ ALSO

The caucus stated that the people of the state are politically conscious and read through Kalu’s rhetoric and understand that his fight is not against one man but against the collective for good governance, peace and progress of Abia State.

They further advised Kalu to go on sober self-reflection, noting that his alleged hubris and inflammatory statement are unbecoming of the status of Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly.

Furthermore, the Special Advisers (Media and Publicity), to the governor, Ferdinand Ekeoma, in a statement titled “Governance In Abia: Benjamin Kalu Needs Tutorial More Than He Needs a Microphone,” described Kalu’s determination to defeat Otti led the LP government in Abia State, and return President Bola Tinubu for a second term in 2027 as unfortunate.