2027: LP Remains Only Credible Alternative To APC –Nenadi Usman

The Interim National Chairperson of the Labour Party, Sen Nenadi Usman, says the party remains the only credible alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Usman made the assertion while speaking with newsmen yesterday in Kafanchan, headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area. She implored Nigerians to keep faith with the party as it was the most people-centered among the nation’s leading political parties.

“We are committed to restoring national dignity, hope, and delivering people-centered governance,” she stated The acting chair lamented that the suffering of the masses “had reached an alarming rate.”

On the defection of some LP members to the APC, Usman maintained that the party remained unshaken and would continue to enjoy the support of the masses.