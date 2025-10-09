2027: LP Loses Another Senator to APC

The representative of Enugu East in the Senate Kelvin Chukwu yesterday defected from the Labour Party (LP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), further depleting the number of seats controlled by opposition parties.

Following the development, the APC now has 73 Senators, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) having 28, and the LP four.

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has two, with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) having one apiece. Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who announced Chukwu’s defection, said it was due to the leadership crisis in the LP.

Akpabio urged more opposition lawmakers to join the APC. Chukwu was elected to the Upper House following the assassination of his elder brother, Oyibo Chukwu, who was the candidate of the LP for the senatorial district poll in 2023.

However, his defection has been met with mixed reactions as it is being interpreted as a betrayal of those who fought hard to deliver massive support to him in the form of sympathy votes.

Senate Minority Caucus leader Abba Moro (PDP/ Benue South) said Chukwu did not consult him before joining the APC. He said: “I want to say that no matter the number that are here, we are capable of holding our own.”