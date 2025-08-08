2027: LP Ex-Treasurer Debunks Financial Allegations Against Obi

Former National Treasurer of the Labour Party (LP), Oluchi Oparah, on Thursday, dismissed claims that the 2023 Presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi, mismanaged funds during his campaign.

Oparah who spoke on Channels Television said the former governor of Anambra State did not only funded his own campaign activities but also made financial contributions to the party.

She said, “There was nothing of such. Mr. Obi never spent any money meant for the party. In fact, he lifted the party from zero level to where it is today.”

Speaking further, he said before Obi entered the Labour Party, the organisation was deeply indebted and unable to meet its salary obligations to staff.

Oparah added that Obi not only met all financial commitments required of him but also supported the party with substantial personal donations.

According to her, “Mr Obi fulfilled every righteousness financially towards the Labour Party. There was never a time he asked for a dime from the party unlike other political parties will do,” she said

The former treasurer further clarified that under electoral guidelines, each candidate maintained a dedicated campaign account distinct from the party’s official accounts.

She added that the Labour Party separately managed its own financial accounts for organisational and administrative activities.

“He spent a lot of money on the Labour Party, we have programmes that Mr Obi solely financed by himself. Obi spent from his money because the Labour Party did not have a dime,” she reiterated

She also condemned what she termed the prevailing lack of accountability in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, urging Nigerians to prioritise holding the ruling party to account for its governance record instead of targeting Obi.

“As far as I am concerned, Mr Obi was the only person who showed interest in contesting on the platform of the Labour Party. So, anyone claiming whatsoever should come out to show us the particular account to which they paid whatever thing they say they paid to the Labour Party,”

Oparah commended Obi’s generosity, noting that his philanthropic efforts have been a hallmark of his character long before his presidential bid, adding,

“Anyone that knows Mr Obi very well knows that his act of charity is five and six, like the air he breathes.”