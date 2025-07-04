2027: LP Dismisses Obi’s Coalition, One-Term Arrangement As ‘Political Scam’

The National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Dr. Abayomi Arabambi, has dismissed the recent statement by its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in which he pledged to serve only one term if elected in 2027, describing it as ‘political scam’.

Obi, had during a live session on X Spaces over the weekend, declared his intention to run for president in 2027. Speaking to supporters both in Nigeria and abroad, Obi had stated that he was willing to serve a single four-year term if elected.

He also expressed openness to coalition talks, but emphasized that such alliances must be centered on solving Nigeria’s fundamental challenges.

On Tuesday, the National Coordinator for Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr Yunusa Tanko, had equally disclosed that Obi, has submitted his singletenure proposal to the opposition coalition for consideration.