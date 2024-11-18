2027: LP Begins Membership Drive, Revalidation

Share

…Targets over 20m members

The Labour Party (LP) has said it aims to exceed 20 million members through its online membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Labour Party which has been dogged with crisis since the 2023 general election, at a communique at the end of a virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting on Saturday, stated that there is a need to embark on a membership drive, while old members will revalidate their memberships.

“The first phase of this exercise commences with immediate effect and will end on the 31st of January 2025.

“This online registration will be used to update the ward register ahead of the congresses,” the party said in the communiqué.

As a way to enhance the success of the exercise, LP announced the restructuring of its Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration, and at the same time, created the Directorate of International and Diaspora Affairs.

It further announced the date for its congresses, which will hold between February and July 2025, with ward congresses, and urged interested members to begin necessary preparations.

“Local government congress will (hold) between April and May 2025. Every interested member of the party aspiring to hold offices at the Local Government levels should commence the necessary preparations by this notice,” the communiqué added.

It fixed state congress between June and July 2025.

“NEC also directed that states that have complied with the basic requirements, particularly on the matter of registration, and are ready for their congresses, mandatory notification to INEC will be issued on the conduct of congresses in those states within the time frame as stipulated,” the communiqué stated.

The party applauded the success achieved by the directorate of mobilisation since its inauguration and urged the leadership to intensify efforts in opening up the party to all cadres of the Nigerian populace to ensure massive membership.

The Directorate of International and Diaspora Affairs, according to the communiqué, was mandated to come up with modalities on how diasporans will participate actively in various party congresses.

Share

Please follow and like us: