2027: LG Political Functionaries Urge Makinde To Run For Presidency

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has been urged to contest the 2027 presidential election to deliver a total turnaround in Nigeria’s economy and improve the welfare of its citizens.

The call came on Tuesday from Local Government Secretaries, Chiefs of Staff to Local Government Chairmen, Supervisory Councillors, and Special Assistants from all 33 local government areas of the state. They converged at the Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan, for a solidarity rally.

The appointees cited the massive transformation achieved in Oyo State under Governor Makinde’s leadership and urged him to replicate the governance model at the national level.

Speaking on behalf of the supporters, Chairman of the Oyo State Supervisory Councillors’ Forum, Mr. Ayodeji Oladepo, praised Makinde’s leadership and said he had the capacity to bring transformative governance to Nigeria. He assured the forum’s readiness to mobilize support for Makinde’s potential presidential bid in 2027.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of the governor, Deputy Governor Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal commended them for their thoughtfulness and acknowledged that Governor Makinde is eminently qualified for the presidency. He assured the supporters that the governor would respond to their call at the appropriate time.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Barr. Lawal said:

“Well, you saw the crowd. I didn’t know they were coming. But seeing how lively, enthusiastic, and happy they were, I could not but come out to address them, even though the governor was otherwise engaged. The main reason they came, according to them, is to urge our governor to contest for the Presidency. It is a legitimate call because, by all standards, the governor is eminently qualified.”

He added that while the choice ultimately rests with the governor, the message of support would be delivered to him.

“I know that, at the appropriate time, the governor will respond to the yearnings and callings of the people,” Barr. Lawal concluded.