2027: LG Campaign Coordinators For Tinubu’s Re-Election Inaugurated In Kwara South

Local government campaign coordinators for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 have been inaugurated across the seven Local Government Areas of Kwara South Senatorial District.

The inauguration, which drew a large turnout of APC faithful from across the state, was held in Igbaja, Ifelodun Local Government Area, and conducted by APC chieftain Dr. Oluwatoyin Alabi.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Alabi urged the newly inaugurated coordinators to work diligently to ensure the re-election of President Tinubu.

“There is no vacancy in Aso Rock,” Dr. Alabi declared to thunderous applause, describing the coordinators as the “arrowhead of the campaign structure, tasked with grassroots mobilisation and effective coordination ahead of the elections.”

He also revealed plans to replicate the exercise in the other two senatorial districts—Kwara Central and Kwara North—to ensure comprehensive campaigns across the state.

“Charity begins at home. I have chosen to start from my constituency to lead by example, but the entire Kwara State remains my constituency,” he said.

Dr. Alabi explained that campaign coordinators and committees would be established in all local government areas to support President Tinubu’s re-election and ensure the full realisation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He commended Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his loyalty to President Tinubu, describing the Governor’s steadfast support as a factor that has earned him increased national recognition.

“Our Governor has stood solidly behind Mr. President. His loyalty and commitment have elevated his status, particularly his role in working directly with the Presidency,” Dr. Alabi noted, urging Kwarans and Nigerians at large to remain resolute in their support for both President Tinubu and Governor AbdulRazaq, who also serves as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Dr. Alabi further disclosed that Governor AbdulRazaq has been appointed by the Presidency to lead reconciliation efforts within the APC, aimed at uniting all party factions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The focus of this committee is simple: to rally massive support for the re-election of President Tinubu. One principle of life is that whatever you make happen for others, God will also make happen for you,” he said.

He expressed optimism that Kwara South, Kwara Central, and Kwara North would be major beneficiaries of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I am committed to supporting and implementing this agenda at the state level. We are working in tandem with the Federal Government, and when sincerely implemented, the agenda will undoubtedly change the narrative for individuals and the general public,” he added.

Responding to journalists’ questions, Dr. Alabi identified tourism as a key driver of economic growth, noting that the sector contributed about 3.8 percent to Nigeria’s GDP last year—one of the highest contributions outside the oil sector.

He also emphasised youth empowerment through agriculture, noting that Nigeria’s large youthful population must be productively engaged.

“We are going to redirect the energy of our youths into agriculture. This will not be business as usual. There will be farm settlements in all wards and local government areas to ensure that young people are economically relevant and self-sufficient,” he said.

According to Dr. Alabi, President Tinubu’s agenda focuses on food security, economic self-reliance, and export capacity, while prioritising human capital development.

“We will work hand-in-hand with the Federal Government to guarantee capacity development and ensure our youths are constructively engaged—for their benefit, society, and humanity at large,” he stated.

The high point of the event was Dr. Alabi’s emphatic political declaration that there is “no vacancy in Aso Rock,” widely interpreted as an unequivocal endorsement of President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

He stressed the importance of unity, political consistency, and sustained grassroots engagement, noting that the strength of any democratic movement lies in its connection with the people.

Dr. Alabi charged party members to remain committed to mobilisation, political enlightenment, and people-oriented initiatives aligned with national development goals.

The presence of coordinators from across Kwara South gave the event a strong organisational outlook, projecting it as a structured, purpose-driven political platform rather than a mere gathering.