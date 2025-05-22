2027: Let’s Market APC’s Achievements, Abbas Charges Party Faithful

Share

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged all stakeholders within the All Progressives Congress (APC) to compile and actively promote the achievements of President Bola Tinubu’s administration at the grassroots ahead of the 2027 elections.

Speaking at the APC National Summit held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, themed ‘Renewed Hope Agenda: The Journey So Far’, Abbas highlighted President Tinubu’s commitments made at his inauguration on May 29, 2023, including lifting the economy by six percent annually, rationalizing the foreign exchange market, job creation, and tackling insecurity.

The Speaker said Nigeria has made “remarkable strides” under Tinubu’s leadership, with these commitments forming the foundation of the APC’s policy thrust, resulting in bold interventions that have strengthened Nigeria’s fiscal framework and positioned the country for sustainable progress.

Abbas stressed: “As we look toward 2027, we must acknowledge both our achievements and the challenges ahead. Now is the time for every APC stakeholder to intensify grassroots engagement, clearly articulate our records, and take our message directly to communities.

“Electoral victory in 2027 won’t be secured on paper alone but by inspiring confidence among our people through demonstrating how our policies improve lives. All APC officials at every level must collaborate to translate the President’s initiatives into tangible benefits felt across every ward.”

He pointed to decisive leadership, fiscal discipline, and cohesive action as key to the party’s successes, citing the 2025 budget’s balance of austerity and strategic investment, the autonomy granted to the Central Bank in managing ₦22.7 trillion in inherited funds, and legislative alignment with executive vision.

“We must now harness these successes into a vigorous campaign for 2027, making our narrative of renewal and stability the rallying cry at every town hall and market square,” Abbas said.

He warned against complacency, urging APC faithful to deepen outreach, sharpen messaging, and strengthen the bond between the party and the people.

“By relentlessly selling our record and listening attentively, we will carry the Renewed Hope Agenda forward. I am confident that come 2027, Mr. President and our party will secure a resounding mandate to deliver a prosperous Nigeria,” he affirmed.

Abbas also noted recent high-profile defections into the APC, including 25 federal lawmakers from Kano, Osun, Kebbi, Delta, and Edo, with reports of further defections from PDP and Labour Party governors expected.

“These moves underscore APC’s momentum and position us as the party to beat in 2027,” he said.

Describing the 10th National Assembly as “the most fortunate since 1999,” Abbas credited President Tinubu’s strong partnership with the legislature, which has resulted in increased budgetary allocations for constituency projects to improve health, education, and infrastructure at the grassroots.

