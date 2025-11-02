2027: Let People Chose Who They Want – Dr Jengeta

Dr. Ephias Jengeta is an international evangelist and the Founder of Family Worship Tabernacle International. In this interview with SUCCESS NWOGU, the South African cleric shares his thoughts on Nigerian, South African, Christian, and contemporary issues.

I know you’re concerned. South Africans, we’ve had some ties together, Nigeria and South Africa. In 2027, we’ll be having our election. What is your advice to the Nigerian electorate?

My advice is simple. Let’s look up to God. There should be less corruption. Let’s live in the will of the people. Let the people themselves choose who they want. And that is the major thing. Let the people choose who they want. And once that happens, we will have no problem.

We’ve had allegations of rigging, manipulation of the electoral process. As an international evangelist, what is your advice to politicians?

This is exactly what I’m saying. That once people are allowed to choose who they want, they will not have all this. The reason why we have manipulation and corruption and vote rigging is that somebody wants to be in power where they are not loved or needed by the masses. So, we are saying, let the people choose who they want. I don’t care who it is or who it’s going to be. Once people get what they want, let it be so. Let it be the will of the people.

From the look of things, you see that Nigeria is reducing in terms of indices of development. What is the cause?

That one is an African disease. It has to be tackled as an African effort and endeavor. All African nations are the same. We just need to believe in ourselves, work for ourselves, and reduce poverty by creating industry and jobs, and reduce all this wickedness. And then we are set to go.

Many Nigerians are moving abroad for greener pastures. Is it a good development? What is the cause?

At the end of the day, we are having that experience everywhere else again in Africa. But people have no choice. People must go where they find something good. But I also have something, maybe bad or good, for our African brothers. Let’s not go out there because I don’t see anything out there. Let’s enjoy, work for ourselves, and like I’m saying, let’s vote. One of the problems is that when it is time to vote, people don’t go out to vote. People talk. People shout. But the time comes to vote for who they are; they don’t go out there to vote. What are you going to do in the United Kingdom? What are you going to do in America? Stay in your country. Vote for the candidate that you want in your numbers. And numbers, sometimes, and they say they don’t lie.

But you discover people are having apathy because the electoral process is compromised. Even voting, after voting, what plays out is not their vote; the elections are rigged. How do we address this problem?

Yeah, but if you check Kenya, up to now, Kenya is still on the streets. Because they are saying we don’t want this. Because it was clear to them that the election was rigged. And let’s allow people to protest peacefully and hear their voices. And this has not been an African thing. Everywhere you go, if people want to peacefully protest or share their minds, they are beaten.

They are brutalized. They are killed. So we are saying if people have a say because they are not happy with this and that, let them go out to air their views peacefully. At the same time, we also don’t want a scenario where we destroy our infrastructure. It’s something else to protest, but it’s something else to destroy the infrastructure. So that’s the problem also with our African brothers.

If they are allowed, they go out of their way. Nigerians and South Africans have had good ties, but recently xenophobia has set in. How do we address this issue where Nigerians in South Africa feel unsafe? I am one person who believes that home is always the best. Let’s come back home and develop our nation. That’s the problem, because if you always play at your neighbor’s house, one time or the other, they’ll get fed up with you. So that’s the thing for me. We have our nation, Zimbabwe. We have our nation, Nigeria. We have our nation, South Africa.

Each one must be in their nation. Let’s visit each other. But also, as Africans, learn to stick to our own home and develop it, not ourselves. And nobody will exploit us. Nobody will beat us. Nobody will do anything to us. Why? Because we are in our nation. So for me, that’s another syndrome that we need to address with our people. Because they go out there and complain and report that they are being chased by the ruling government, they are being brutalized, which sometimes is not true. It’s because they want to seek asylum. They want to seek refugee status, which is not good.

Let’s come back and build our nation. For Africa, the African spirit should thrive. But Africans should be able to have that Ujama or feeling of oneness and stay wherever they want and contribute. Very correct! But that’s what I believe. I must come here like I’ve done as a visitor, stay for two months, do my business, and go back home. I must go back to South Africa. I must go to Ghana. So I must then take Ghana as my nation. It is not. Even the Bible says; Don’t always visit your brother.

He will soon get fed up with you. So it’s biblical. So the minute we don’t stay in our nation and do this, we’ll keep blaming them because at the same time, they also want jobs for their nation. And if you look at the case of Zimbabwe, millions of Zimbabweans are in South Africa. So obviously, your neighbor will feel suffocated. And the reaction, yes, we are not condoning the reaction, but they are left with no choice because they also want jobs for their national children who are many in the streets.

Well, I know you may be a sports lover. How do you respond to Nigerians, the Falcons, and their victory?

Oh, yes. I am a Nigerian fan now. I love Nigeria. I mean, you guys, your business now and then. I love Nigerian songs. From the Super Eagles, playing against our warriors, your soccer is fantastic. I watched the finals of the Falcons vs the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco on July 26, 2025. Oh, the Nigerian girls played so well. We just pray. And the same spirit we are encouraging. There should be less corruption. Let’s push on. Look at the girl child. Let’s support the girl child. It’s very important and encouraging.

What role do you believe the church should play in addressing insecurity and terrorism issues in some parts of Nigeria?

It is the same thing again, where we allow the West to come and divide us. Let’s not allow the West to come and divide us by funding a certain terrorist group, pumping money into this tribe. So, again, in the same spirit that we are saying, we are one nation.

Nigerians are one. There mustn’t be evil. We are one family. Let’s stick together, stand together, and fight terrorism. It is a nation of Nigeria, but if we are divided among ourselves, then the enemy has a door to come and manipulate and pay money to this tribe or to that. And at the end of the day, the enemy makes us fight ourselves. And then who loses? It’s we.

Looking at religious leaders, in particular in Nigeria, how will they contribute to promoting national unity and reconciliation?

Not by talking too much, but by praying. The Bible is clear. It said, “If my people who are called by my name shall humble themselves, seek the face of the Lord, and pray. I, the Lord, will hear in heaven. The major part of the church is to pray, pray for the leaders. Let’s not criticize the leaders. That’s one of the things that I’m against as a church. It’s not for the church to criticize the people who are in leadership. The Bible is clear in Hebrews 12:44, God is the one who installs leaders.

So let’s allow God. When it is their time, whoever they are who is in power, let’s pray for them. Let’s continue to leave them in the hands of the Lord. If God did not want Nebuchadnezzar to be there, you chase him out. But if it is His will, who are we to fight the will of God? That’s what I believe. The church must pray. The church must encourage unity, not attack the ruling party or the ruling government.

It must not come from the church. The late former President Muhammadu Buhari ruled Nigeria for eight years as a civilian President, from May 29, 2015, to May 29, 2023. He was a Muslim. Now we are having a Muslim, President Bola Tinubu, who has completed the second year of his 4-year first term, too. Would you wish for a Christian to become the next president of Nigeria in 2027?