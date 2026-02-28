2027: Lawmakers’ Re-Election Bid Deepens APC Crisis In Ondo

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State took another dimension as Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is seeking a replacement for the National Assembly members from the state.

The majority of the lawmakers were absent during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state just as many of them were conspicuously absent during the first anniversary of the administration of Governor Aiyedatiwa. ‎

A source close to the government alleged that Aiyedatiwa has reported the lawmakers to President Bola Tinubu even as he seeks presidential “understanding” to find replacements for the nine members of the House of Representatives as well as two senators as the APC nominations inch closer.

According to the source, Governor Aiyedatiwa said that the nine lawmakers in the lower chamber and two senators were unelectable.

It was gathered that Aiyedatiwa met President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa last Thursday, and reportedly told him that none of the federal lawmakers from the state should be allowed to return to the National Assembly, claiming they were “no longer popular.”

The source disclosed that the Governor, who was summoned to Abuja by the President following violence that erupted before and during the party’s ward congress in Idanre, where two individuals were killed, used the opportunity to nail the political coffins of the lawmakers.