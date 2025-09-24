2027: Lawmakers Plan Major Showdown With Tinubu Over Constituency Projects Funding

Some angry Nigerian Senators and Members of the House of Representatives are planning a major showdown against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his executive, upon resumption from the recess, over non-servicing of their constituency projects.

Rising from separate meetings in Abuja Tuesday night, the Lawmakers appear to have concluded arrangements to mobilise their colleagues who are equally piqued by the activities of the executive, to put the President on his toes.

The meeting for the Senators was said to have been held in a private residence of a ranking northern APC Senator, while the Reps were hosted by a Member of the opposition from the South. Lawmakers from both opposition parties and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were said to be in attendance.

At the top of the agenda of the meetings, according to different sources, was the non-funding of constituency projects nominated by the Lawmakers in the 2024 and 2025 budgets; the only two appropriation exercises they were able to participate.

In line with the culture of maintaining a January-December budget circle inherited from the past administration, President Tinubu is expected to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the joint session of the National Assembly anytime soon.

But that should not be expected, as the federal government is still struggling with the performance of the 2024 budget and has not started implementing the 2025 appropriation yet, even as the fiscal year enters the last quarter.

The Lawmakers, most of whom are warming up for the 2027 elections, were said to be sufficiently angry by the way some of their constituents received them during this period of long vacation. Some who are in the ruling party lamented during the meetings that they were fast losing the support of their constituents to new aspirants, over what they called “fake promises”.

“Imagine promising the people of our commitments to facilitate one or two projects to their wards in the 2025 budget, and with barely 3 months to the end of the year, nothing to show for it; whereas, the same projects are captured in the 2025 budget, but someone, somewhere, has refused to mobilise contractors to commence work. I wonder what I will be promising them in the 2026 budget, knowing fully well that they will still tag it fake promises”.

The Lawmakers frowned at the inability of the executive to pay contractors who had since completed projects captured in the 2024 appropriation, saying that singular inaction from the executive has greatly hampered developments in their various constituencies and pitched their constituents and once loyal supporters against them, even as they brace up for the 2027 general elections.

A top source privy to the Reps’ secret meeting hinted that some Members have been drafted from various political parties and regions, to mobilize those in their blocs to make sure that “no executive bill from the President will pass through the parliament again”.

A Senator from the South who was also at the meeting described the President’s economic policies as “rhetoric” and has the tendency to cause one’s misfortune in the next election, if urgent steps are not taken by individual contestants.

“Going by what we saw in these few weeks of our recess, I will just advise anyone seeking reelection, especially those my friends in the APC, to step up their game, if need be, go and take loans and prosecute their own election.

“Don’t go about campaigning for someone whose economic policies are as rhetorical as they are. His policies are already causing great setbacks for developments in the country, don’t go and incur the wrath of the people more, by insisting your party must win at the centre. Just carry your own cross and leave the people to decide”, he added.

Our Correspondent also gathered that Lawmakers from both secret meetings vowed to withdraw any further support for the President ahead of his 2027 campaigns, adding that such would amount to insulting the collective sensibility of their constituents, who are already disgruntled.

The majority of the Lawmakers were said to have specifically blamed the Minister of Finance, Dr Wale Edun and the Accountant-General of the Federation (AGoF), Mr Samsudeen Babatunde Ogunjimi, for the non-performance of the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

The Lawmakers, according to different sources, also regretted passing the Tax Reforms Bills, as well as other major executive bills that came through at both chambers; with some Senators vowing to stampede screening and confirmation of executive nominees, as they resume from long vacation on Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025.

Meanwhile, a group, Coalition for Equity and Accountability in Public Finance (CEAPF), had in a statement on Wednesday, demanded the immediate resignation of Finance Minister, Edun and the AGoF, Ogunjimi, accusing them of “failing to pay contractors for projects duly captured in the 2024 budget and fully executed by local firms”.

In the statement signed by its President, Comrade Segun Daramola, and Secretary-General, Comrade Isaac Idachaba, the coalition said it would formally approach the National Assembly and “lobby lawmakers across party lines to pass a vote of no confidence on the two officials if they refuse to vacate their offices voluntarily”.