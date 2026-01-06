2027: Langtang North APC Stakeholders Endorse Lalong For Re-Election

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Langtang North Local Government Area of Plateau State have unanimously endorsed former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Senator Simon Bako Lalong, for re-election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was announced during a stakeholders’ engagement with the Senator in Langtang, part of his ongoing constituency interactions across the Southern Senatorial District.

Senator Lalong briefed party leaders on the state of the APC in Plateau and highlighted his legislative activities and achievements in the Senate. He expressed gratitude for the stakeholders’ unwavering support, noting that their cooperation has enabled him to attract critical projects and facilitate the appointment of qualified sons and daughters of the district into federal positions.

The Senator reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring all local governments within the Southern Senatorial District are equitably included in development efforts, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Commenting on the recent defection of Governor Caleb Mutfwang from the PDP to the APC, Senator Lalong assured party members that no one would be sidelined. He emphasized that the development has the blessing of President Tinubu, who advocates inclusion over division. He also stated that ongoing consultations are addressing concerns to ensure new entrants into the party do not displace loyal members who sustained the APC during challenging political periods.

Gen. Jon Temlong of the Elders’ Forum commended Senator Lalong for his leadership and for creating opportunities for Plateau indigenes, including those from Langtang, to serve at the federal level. He urged party leadership to maintain inclusiveness, unity, peace, and justice in light of recent political developments.

Other stakeholders, including Hon. Zingven Ramnap, Chairman of Langtang North APC Stakeholders; Abel Gwattau, Chairman of Jos Stakeholders; former Commissioner Hon. Brian Dadi; Hon. Abel Nimchak, Member representing Langtang North/North; Hon. Dina Lar; Hon. Daladi Dashe; and Hon. Mamzu Zitta, APC Chairman, Langtang North, expressed a vote of confidence in Senator Lalong’s leadership. They described his representation in the Senate as impactful and beneficial to the people and expressed optimism that his continuity would further accelerate development in the Southern Zone, particularly in power and energy, agriculture, and the establishment of a federal institution in Langtang.

A motion endorsing Senator Lalong for a second term was subsequently moved and unanimously adopted by the stakeholders.