2027: Lamido Backs Coalition To Vote APC Out Of Power

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, has declared that he remains a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), but is ready to support plans to throw the All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in 2027.

Speaking on Arise Television on Tuesday, the former Nigerian leader described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a ‘Cancer’ that must be removed urgently, as it has reached a high level.

The ex-Governor pointed out that his desire for the APC to step down has nothing to do with Tinubu and stated that he is not a member of the coalition-led party, African Democratic Congress (ADC)

“We must remove this cancer called APC, which we can call malaria, cancer level 4. APC is our problem. We must remove that corruption, which has become a cancer in Nigeria. And it has to be excised.

“I’m not inside, but then, I’m willing to support any arrangement, by whatever nomenclature, especially now, to restore Nigeria. It’s not about Tinubu. It’s about APC,” he said

Speaking further, he pointed out that the reason for his verdict is sponsored by APC’s failure to improve the overall condition of Nigeria since 2015, adding that the initiative behind a “coalition as an avenue for democracy is excellent.”

However, he questioned the insistent bid of some opposition leaders to bring down President Bola Tinubu and the APC, urging that the goal should be to build a party that unites and strengthens Nigerians, not one that is based on personalities

“I think there’s too much rushing, I mean, there are too many sprinters there. I think they should slow down and look at issues in a deeper way and see how they can come up with a coalition in Nigeria, a coalition of national interest, a coalition of unity, we’ll be able to remove this cancer called APC,” he stressed

“The ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs advocates for a coalition that would bring solutions to the problems of Nigeria’s democracy, security, economy and corruption.

“When there is a crisis, running away is not a solution. You stay in and fight where possible, and see what I can do to make sure the dream of the founding fathers for Nigeria, either within or outside, is achieved,” he said.