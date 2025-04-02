2027: Lalong Engages Plateau APC EXCOs

Share

Ahead of preparations for the 2027 general elections, Senator Simon Lalong, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State, has urged party members to remain resolute and work together to strengthen the party’s chances of reclaiming power in the State.

Lalong met with the State APC executive committee (EXCO) and stakeholders in Jos on Wednesday, saying that the purpose of the interaction was to exchange ideas and gather feedback to drive the party’s progress.

During a closed-door meeting with the State APC EXCO, led by the Chairman, Rufus Bature, the APC Elders Advisory Council, former Commissioners, elected Local Government chairmen, and former transition implementation chairmen, Lalong commended them for effectively managing the party and maintaining its popularity despite being in opposition.

He praised the party’s structure at the State, Local Government, ward, and unit levels, which contributed to its impressive performance in the 2024 Local Government elections.

The APC leader assured members that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains confident in the party’s ability to sustain public support and reclaim power in Plateau State ahead of the 2027 elections.

Lalong also noted that the APC continues to be a formidable force, attracting politicians from other parties who are eager to join.

Addressing concerns about appointments, he acknowledged the expectations of party members and assured them that President Tinubu has already done much for Plateau State and will make more appointments in the future.

He emphasized that the engagement would generate ideas and key issues to be discussed at the party’s caucus meeting when it convenes.

Also speaking, the Deputy National Secretary of the APC, Festus Fuanter, described the engagement as long overdue, saying that it provides a platform for internal reflection to ensure party unity and cohesion.

He reassured members that the party’s national leadership fully supports the APC structure in Plateau State and will continue to provide necessary backing.

The Party Chairman, Rufus Bature, commended Senator Lalong for his dedication and commitment to strengthening the APC in the State.

He encouraged him to continue mobilizing support from both elected and appointed party members at the state and national levels.

Former APC deputy governorship candidate Pam Bot-Mang used the opportunity to commend Lalong for his achievements in Plateau State, which he claimed have left the current PDP administration struggling to perform despite increased revenue allocations.

He urged former appointees to actively publicize the accomplishments of the Lalong-led APC administration, which remain a benchmark for governance in the State.

Other speakers, including Danladi Wuyep, Chairman of the APC Elders Advisory Council; Dan Manjang, representing the Forum of Former Commissioners; Brian Dadi, Former TIC Chairmen; and elected chairman Shehu Bala Usman, emphasized the need to strengthen party structures at all levels and maintain constant communication to sustain unity.

