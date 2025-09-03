Jumoke Okoya-Thomas, the Women Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former House of Representatives member in Lagos State, has commenced the mobilisation of women in the state for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections

The Women Leader who spoke on Wednesday revealed plans for a ‘Women Summit’ scheduled to hold on Thursday, September 4, at Victoria Garden Conference, Alausa, Ikeja, where the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, will be the guest of honour.

According to her, more women dignataries to be present include Women Affairs Minister Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, wife of Lagos Governor Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, APC National Chairman Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, National Women Leader Mary Aline, GAC leader Prince Oluyole Olusi and former National Legal Adviser Babatunde Ogala (SAN).

Okoya-Thomas said: “This landmark event is crafted to awaken the lethargy and complacency of our political women across board, as we prepare for the coming elections.’’

The mobilisation is sponsored by the belief that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves a second term in office.