2027: Lagos Allays Fears Of Violence

The Lagos State government has dismissed concerns over the possibility of violence in the state before, during, and after the 2027 general elections.

The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, and the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Dr. Afolabi Tajudeen, allayed the fears while speaking at a media breakfast chat organised by the Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement.

The duo was responding to observations from some participants over possible attacks on residents, particularly non-Yoruba indigenes resident in the state during the forthcoming elections, given threats by some individuals on social media.

Omotoso, who described Lagos as a melting point and home for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion, maintained that the state government will not support harassment of any resident because of politics.

“Lagos State government will not in any way support harassment or bullying of any resident before, during, and after the elections,” he said. Omotoso reiterated the commitment of the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration to the common good of all Lagosians, saying: “In the over six years of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration,

ethnicity and religion have never been an issue or points of consideration in terms of project execution as well as implementation of policies and programmes. On demolitions in some parts of the state, he said: “Recent demolitions in Lagos followed due process, rule of law, and are in line with the state government’s urban renewal policy.

And I must state here that if we don’t ensure due process as regards building regulation in the state, one day we will be in Lagos and we will regret it.” Tajudeen, who also assured Lagosians of the state government’s commitment to ensure hitch-free elections in 2027, described Lagos as the most peaceful and friendly in Nigeria.

“We are the most peaceful and friendly state in the country, and we will continue to sustain those virtues. So, Lagos is going to witness peaceful elections in 2027. Nobody is going to harass anyone because of politics,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Office of Political, Legislative and Civic Engagement, Engr. Sholabomi Shasore explained that the event was aimed at offering key media stakeholders a valuable opportunity to engage directly, ask pertinent questions, and explore the stories that shape Lagos State.