2027: Kwara North Stakeholders Unite To Clinch Guber Ticket

Politicians from the Kwara North Senatorial District have expressed their readiness and preparedness to take over the reins of power from the incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq whose tenure will come to an end on May 29, 2027.

It would be recalled that Governor AbdulRazaq had during his first term in office assured of power shift to the zone in 2027.

Stakeholders, including the Senator representing the zone at the National Assembly, Sadiq Umar, the State House of Assembly Speaker, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, the State All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Chairman, Abdullahi Samari, have, therefore, pleaded with other senatorial districts to concede the seat to their zone in 2027.

Addressing journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, on the sidelines of a meeting with the people that have shown interest in the governorship seat, Samari, also a Kwara northerner, affirmed that the zone is one big family, united to produce the next governor of the State.

So far, four politicians from the zone namely Senator Umar, Danladi-Salihu, Makama of Lafiagi Tajudeen Audu and Haliru Dantosho Mahmud.

The APC Deputy Chairman added that the meeting was conveyed “to put our house in order and let the world know that Kwara North is prepared and ready to take over from the incumbent Governor AbdulRazaq come 2027 and to continue his good work and surprise Kwarans that the candidate who will be the governor of the State will perform wonders to the amazement of those who think we don’t have materials.

“We have also invited the aspirants today for them to sit down and work together so that those who claim we cannot work together will know it is not true. We are trying to put our house in order to the envy of others who never thought we can work in unity.

“Principally, APC has guidelines and that will be followed before a candidate will emerge. We want to assure Kwarans and Nigerians that those aspiring to govern the State from Kwara North are people with enough wisdom, experience, people with fear of God, love for the masses and have resolved to work together so that whosoever emerges as the candidate at the end of the day, with support of our brothers and sisters from other senatorial districts, will cling the seat of power.”

All the four aspirants took their turns to express their resolve to rally round any of them that emerges as the governorship candidate ahead of 2027.

Speaking, Senator Umar said the governorship seat is what the zone has been “hungry for in the interest of Kwara first and of course, our region.

“All we are asking is for Kwarans to trust us and give us this opportunity to also govern the State. There is no division between us. We are all working together. Kwara north is united not divided. We are one people and the same family.”

For his part, Speaker Danladi-Salihu said the project is God’s and “by God’s grace we will reach the destination. We are only pleading with Kwara South and Central senatorial districts to support the northern zone to have the ticket in 2027.”

Another aspirant, Audu said: “We are all united in support of a single cause of producing the governor for our zone in 2027. I use this forum to implore Kwarans to support us in the interest of the whole State because we are all Kwarans.”

Aligning with his colleagues, Mahmud praised the leadership of the party for the opportunity afforded them to come together and “talk in common voice.

“I want to assure that whoever gets the governorship ticket in 2027 we will support the person with all that we have to succeed. The zone is one and not divided.”