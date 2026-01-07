2027: Kwara APC Stakeholders Okay Dep. Senate Leader For Guber Race

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State have endorsed the Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate, Architect Lola Ashiru, for the governorship position.

In a communique issued at the end of a consultative meeting of groups in the All Progressives Congress (APC) at Omo Ibile Igbomina House, Ganmo, on Wednesday, the people opined that the coveted governorship position should not be an exclusive preserve of any bloc, group, or senatorial district in the State.

The communique, signed by Chairman and Secretary of the communique drafting committee, Pastor Elisha Odenike and Mr. Oluwasogo Lawal, respectively, the Ifelodun APC groups said that all the three senatorial districts in the State possess capable and competent progressives to gun for the coveted seat.

“In this regard, the meeting expressed strong confidence in leaders such as the Deputy Majority Leader of the 10th Senate, Senator Lola Ashiru, and strongly encouraged the people to offer themselves for higher service,” added the communique.

The people also urged the APC leadership at the state and national levels to guarantee fairness, equity, inclusiveness, and internal democracy in the process leading to the selection of the party’s governorship flag bearer in the State.

The meeting, which affirmed that the 2027 general elections present a possible victory for the APC in Kwara State, (both at the governorship level and in legislative contests), added that Kwara South, like the other senatorial districts, is endowed with tested, competent, and progressive leaders whose experience and track records qualify them for higher responsibilities at both state and national levels.

The meeting frowned at distractions anchored on alleged self-serving narratives, including the so-called “lgbomina Lokan” agitation, saying, “The campaign is a calculated attempt to marginalise credible aspirants of Ifelodun extraction, particularly in the House of Representatives’ race to pave way for their own candidates from two local government areas.

“Notably, these same ‘Igbomina Lokan’ propagandists have dominated the other Kwara South federal constituency for over 25 years to the exclusion of Ekiti and Oke Ero Local Government Areas and now seek to extend such

dominance to the Senate seat through political maneuvering. This agenda is unacceptable and will be firmly resisted.

“We, therefore, call and encourage all credible and competent progressives from the Ifelodun local government area to contest the Ifelodun/Offa/Oyun Federal

Constituency seat come 2027.”

On party loyalty and commitment, the meeting reaffirmed its unalloyed loyalty to the APC, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and pledged unity, discipline, and strategic mobilisation in strengthening the party, while legitimately and confidently advancing the political interests of

Kwara South and Ifelodun Local Government in particular.

The meeting also expressed sympathy with communities in Ifelodun local government over the

losses and displacements suffered as a result of banditry in the last 18 months, while commending the efforts of the federal government.

The people called for an

extension of sustained military operations to bandits’ hideouts across Kwara South to restore

lasting peace and security.