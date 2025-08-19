2027: Kwankwaso Won’t Support Tinubu’s Re-Election – Galadima

As the battle for the 2027 presidential election draws near, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, on Monday said the party’s Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Rabiu Kwankwaso, cannot join forces with President Bola Tinubu to win his re-election bid.

He declared that there is no chance that the strongman of Kano politics, Rabiu Kwankwaso, would join forces with President Bola Tinubu for him to win a re-election in 2027.

Galadima, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme, said the Tinubu presidency has treated Kwankwaso and the NNPP in Kano badly by backing the ousted Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado-Bayero, despite his removal by Governor Abba Kabir of the NNPP.

According to him, the NNPP would decide Nigeria’s president in 2027, this is as he declared that there is no chance that the strongman of Kano politics to join forces with Tinubu.

“We are the people who will determine who will be the President of Nigeria in 2027,” he said.

He, however, claimed the Federal Government is using the police and other security agencies to destabilise Kano.

READ ALSO

According to Galadima, the Federal Government is keeping Emir Bayero because they think he would help them in the 2027 election, but said no Kano emir has ever determined the victory of a Nigerian president.

“How can a Kwankwaso be a friend of the APC with what they are doing to us in Kano? Appointing two emirs in one town? There is a Federal Government emir and a state emir. Who’s got the responsibility to appoint emirs and pay them their salaries?

“They have their emirs. They have not least 40 pickup vehicles filled with mobile police guarding the Emir (Ado Bayero).

“In some localities in Kano, they are killing people and taking their handsets, and the police are tied down. Are they not ashamed?

“Let anybody come out and tell me that he met Kwankwaso and he canvassed or persuaded him or coerced him to join the APC.

“I assume if anybody talks to him about that, I ought to know. He is the strongest political Iroko in this country today because he dared the APC and defeated them at their game in Kano,” he added.