2027: Kwankwaso Won’t Be Allowed To Contest On Our Platform – NNPP

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) National Secretary Ogini Olaposi has said the party will not allow Rabiu Kwankwaso to use its platform to contest the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement yesterday, the NNPP entered into a Memorandum of Association with the Kwankwasiya Movement in 2022 which expired after the polls.

He said: “Anti party activities by some members of the Kwankwasiya movement after the presidential election led to the expulsion of the top members, including Kwankwaso, Buba Galadima and others, which had not be reversed. “The NNPP ticket for 2027 is open to all members, unlike in 2023 when it was solely given to Kwankwaso.

“Already, we have intending presidential aspirants, including two from the NNPP diaspora, and we are open to more including alliances. “The NNPP is open to collaborations with sister political parties that have similar ideologies in 2027.”

He added: “Kwankwaso does not have the selling capacity like President Bola Tinubu nationwide , with his alleged one million votes in Kano State.

“Kwankwaso’s influence in Kano State is over rated at the moment because many strategic members of the Kwankwasiya movement have already defected to the APC “President Tinubu and the APC selling point for 2027 is based on performance as the ruling party and not undue influence.

“Kwankwaso’s influence as a former governor of Kano State is long gone and cannot affect Tinubu’s votes in Kano state in 2027.”

Olaposi urged parties wishing to enter into alliance with the NNPP in 2027 to do so, using the party’s credible National Working Committee, endorsed by the courts.