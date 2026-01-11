As the battle for the 2027 presidential election draws closer, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has disclosed that the 2023 presidential candidate, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, will not be permitted to run on the platform of the party.

The National Secretary of the party, Mr Ogini Olaposi, made this disclosure in a press statement issued on Sunday, January 11, in Lagos.

According to Olaposi, the NNPP’s 2027 presidential ticket will be available exclusively to legitimate members seeking to contest for the presidency or other elective positions.

He explained that Kwankwaso would be excluded from the 2027 ticket due to ongoing disagreements between the party and the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

He added that the NNPP entered into a Memorandum of Association with the Kwankwasiyya Movement in 2022, which expired after the elections.

“Anti-party activities by some members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement after the presidential election led to the expulsion of top members, including Kwankwaso, Elder Buba Galadima and others, which has not been reversed.

“The NNPP ticket for 2027 is open to all members, unlike in 2023 when it was solely given to Kwankwaso.

“Already, we have intending presidential aspirants, including two from the NNPP diaspora, and we are open to more, including alliances.

“The NNPP is open to collaborations with sister political parties that have similar ideologies in 2027,” Olaposi stated.

According to him, it is laughable that Kwankwaso is saying that if he must defect to any political party, including the APC, such a party must offer him its presidential ticket.

“Kwankwaso does not have the selling capacity nationwide like President Bola Tinubu, with his alleged one million votes in Kano State.

“Kwankwaso’s influence in Kano State is overrated at the moment because many strategic members of the Kwankwasiyya Movement have already defected to the APC.

“President Tinubu and the APC’s selling point for 2027 is based on performance as the ruling party and not undue influence.

“Kwankwaso’s influence as a former governor of Kano State is long gone and cannot affect Tinubu’s votes in Kano State in 2027,” he added.