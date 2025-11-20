2027: Kwankwaso Will Join APC Only On Strong Conditions – NNPP Chair

The Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and 2023 Presidential Candidate, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, would only consider joining the All Progressives Congress (APC) if the party reforms its governance style and ensures the security of lives and property.

This position was articulated by the NNPP Kano State Chairman, Sulaiman Hashimu Dungurawa, while speaking on Thursday about preparations for the party’s wards, local government, and state congresses.

Dungurawa said, “Today, the APC is confused and in disarray. That is why they are looking to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as their savior. Without him, they are not going anywhere in 2027, which is why they are making overtures to him.”

He criticized the APC for creating distorted national structures, insecurity, and widespread hardship, noting that Kano remains the safest state in Nigeria despite challenges elsewhere.

He added that if Kwankwaso were to join APC, the party must first amend its governance approach to restore public confidence.

On Kwankwaso’s 2027 presidential ambitions, Dungurawa defended his right to contest, noting that former President Atiku Abubakar has been contesting elections since 1992.

“Kwankwaso has contested only twice. It is his right to run, and he has the experience, having been a former governor who delivered on his mandate,” he said.

The NNPP Chairman also outlined Kwankwaso’s security plan, stating that if elected president, he would recruit over three million personnel across the Army, DSS, Police, and other security agencies to safeguard the nation.

Dungurawa further highlighted Kwankwaso’s legacy in Kano State, pointing out that the current administration under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf continues to benefit from the infrastructure projects and governance blueprint laid during Kwankwaso’s tenure.

He praised the ongoing development initiatives, including the N1.3 trillion infrastructure budget, as tangible evidence of the positive impact of Kwankwaso’s leadership.

He concluded, “With the leadership he has provided, Kwankwaso remains uniquely positioned to guide the nation toward stability and growth, whether within the NNPP or in partnership with any party committed to reform and good governance.”