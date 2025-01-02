2027: Kwankwaso Will Capture Nigeria, Plush Out Tinubu – NNPP Chair

Share

The Chairman of All Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa, has expressed optimism, that the National Leader of their Party, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso would win in a landslide victory in the 36 States of the federation and the presidential election comes 2027.

Dungurawa disclosed this during an interview with journalists in Kano, on Thursday, insisting, “President Bola Tinubu’s anti-people policies have already given Kwankwaso an offer hands in the next general elections”.

He said his party has opened offices and formed structures in the states and local government across the Federation, stressing that this is a clear indication that NNPP would win both state and federal seats come 2027.

The Chairman noted that his party has recorded tremendous successes in the year 2024, he said befitting strategies have been mapped out to achieve more in 2025.

” You are all living witnesses that we are lucky to have a GOD-fearing governor who has restructured Kano in terms of infrastructures, empowerment and human development”

” Kano can now compete with any modern city globally, especially with the art of state facilities made available in the metropolitan and the rural areas.”

Hashimu Suleiman Dungurawa maintained that the only challenge they are facing is alleged plans by the federal government to make the country a one-party system.

He advised the federal government to intensify efforts in providing laudable policies that would alleviate the sufferings of the people and desist from introducing any policy which is against the yearning and aspirations of the general populace.

He debunked rumours that the National Leader of NNPP Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will decamp to the All Progressive Congress, saying it was a mere allegation to tarnish the image of their leader.

